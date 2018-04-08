Major revamp for Waimairi courts

Work is well under way on a $500,000 project at the Waimairi Tennis Club, in Watford St, which will see improved surfaces for all seven courts on the Strowan site.

Damaged by liquefaction and cracking following the earthquakes, the courts were repaired sufficiently to allow play to continue for the past seven years but the time had come for a major revamp, said club president Lloyd Russell.

“Work started in January and play at the club has been out of action for three months with coaching and tennis programmes transferred to other venues. We’re very

grateful to Elmwood and St Paul’s Tennis Clubs for letting us use their courts during this period.

“And we’re very appreciative of the immediate neighbours who have been understanding while this sometimes noisy and dusty work is being carried out.”

Four of the new courts will be cushioned hard courts for competition play and the other three are all-weather synthetic turf surfaces for coaching and training.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of April and an official opening celebration will be held at the start of the new season in September.

The largest club in Canterbury, Waimairi has 370 juniors and 140 seniors.

It has teams in many competitions. Waimairi was named 2017 Club of the Year and was also a finalist for overall outstanding club of the year at the recent Nexia NZ Sport Canterbury Awards.

Head coach Stu Chambers is the 2017 coach of the year.