Maintainance begins on ‘disgraceful’ hospital park and ride Potholes have been filled in at the controversial Christchurch Hospital park and ride site. However, some regular users say more still needs to be done to improve the facility. By Gordon Findlater - April 13, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)