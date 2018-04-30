Main North Rd limit could be lowered

Part of busy Main North Rd could have its speed limit dropped to deal with conflicting and unsafe speeds.

A city council investigation in February found the section of Main North Rd between QE II Drive and Cranford St does not comply with New Zealand Transport Agency safety standard guidelines.

“The safe and appropriate speed under the new NZTA speed management framework for this section of Main North Rd is 50km/h,” city council head of transport Richard Osborne said. The investigation was prompted after NZTA told the city council the speed limits at the intersection of Main North Rd, Northcote Rd and QE II Drive were conflicting.

“The speed limit of the Main North Rd, Northcote Rd and QE II Drive intersection is not clear. The speed limit of Northcote Rd and a short section of QE II Drive is 50km/h, but Main North Rd has a 60km/h speed limit,” Mr Osborne said.

He said this has made it difficult to signpost the speed limit correctly. The city council is proposing to move the 50km/h to 60km/h change point on Main North Rd from south of Cranford St to north of QE II Drive, near St Bede’s College.

That would mean it would comply with the safe and appropriate speed management, Mr Osborne said. “It also means that the Main North Rd, QE II Drive, Northcote Rd intersection will have the same 50km/h

speed limit on all approaches,” he said.

A city council report said a reduced speed limit is “more appropriate” given the heavy volume of traffic and the built up nature of the environment with residential homes, businesses, and a school frontage outside St Bede’s. Mr Osborne said the intersection is part of the NZTA’s State Highway 74.

“This issue is unrelated to the Northern Corridor,” he said.

•The public can submit on the proposal at ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/145

