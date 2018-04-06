Maddie’s back home after biopsy

Maddie Collins is back home after a short trip to Starship Children’s Health prior to Easter.

The 14-year-old and her parents were flown to Auckland last week after blood test results indicated something was wrong with her new

kidney.

This comes just three months after Maddie’s “miracle” kidney transplant.

Maddie’s kidney biopsy,

which was scheduled for this week, was brought forward to last Wednesday.

Her mother Sarah Manson-Collins said the preliminary biopsy results are positive.

“The biopsy’s shown that everything looks okay and that there’s no sign of any rejection,” she said.

Mrs Manson-Collins said Maddie will have another blood test today and they will be given the formal biopsy results in the next few days.

She said there is a possibility surgeons took a good sample of the kidney but they will have to wait and see.