Lower speed limits on cards for Harewood

Harewood School’s calls for lower speed limits on its roads are finally being heard.

But principal Julie Greenwood said the school would still prefer limits to be lowered further.

The city council has opened for submissions on a proposal that would see speed limits around Harewood, including outside the school, lowered to 60km/h.

Parts of Sawyers Arms, Waimakariri, Harewood, Styx Mill and Gardiners Rds could all become 60km/h.

The city council is also proposing parts of Highstead, Claridges, Hussey and Harewood Rd be reduced to 50km/h from 80km/h.

“The proposed speed limit changes take into account safe and appropriate speeds in accordance with the NZTA approved guides to speed management. They aim to address the changing nature of post-quake north-west Christchurch with its recent and proposed residential developments,” a city council report said.

Ms Greenwood said:” We are thrilled that the council is consulting about lowering the speed limit to 60km/h on Harewood Rd. We support lowering the speed and encourage people to make submissions.”

However, she said the school would still prefer the limit be lowered to 50km/h along Harewood Rd.

“Ten kilometres per hour will make a positive difference however making the speed limit 50km/h all along Harewood Rd would provide consistency for motorists and make it even safer.”

Ms Greenwood told the Nor’West News last year that when many drivers pass the school, they seem to have a case of “lead-foot.”

She had been pleading with the city council to lower the limit.

Outside pick-up and drop-off times, the stretch of road in front of the school is currently 70km/h – though for the last three years that has been reduced to 50km/h.

“The changes seek to mitigate the effects of increased traffic flows along previously rural roads and reduce the risk and severity of accidents to the residents and users of these roads,” the report said.

•Submissions can be made at www.ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/134