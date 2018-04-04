Larger signs to deter sex workers

Signs alerting the public that CCTV cameras are operational in residential Manchester St discouraging street-based sex work will be made larger for drivers to see.

Since late last year, the city council has been working with the community, the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective and police, to encourage street-based sex workers to move away from residential areas after calls from residents.

As part of that work six large signs will be installed in the St Albans area on Manchester St to alert people that surveillance cameras are operating, city council general manager citizens and community Mary Richardson said.

A quarterly update report to the Linwood-Central-Heatchote said: “These signs (750mm x 750mm) will replace two small existing signs (375mm x 375mm) that are only legible to pedestrians.”

The signs will be installed by May.

Following the February 22, 2011, earthquake, and the loss of the central city an increase of street workers moving from the central city part of Manchester St into St Albans.

Residents have since been battling to move the street-workers on for six years after reports of needles and syringes, human faeces, used condoms, and litter around their properties. Vandalism to houses and cars has also been reported, as well as thefts.

“We have also placed an an extra rubbish bin on the Manchester St and Aberdeen St corner, stepped up street cleaning in the area, and plan to install a needle disposal unit.’’ Ms Richardson said.

“We will be talking with local residents again in late April to find out if these actions are making a difference and to ask if they have any further suggestions.’’

Staff are also investigating the traffic engineering options in the residential St Albans area north of Bealey Ave after it was proposed preventing vehicles from turning into the northbound lane of Manchester St from Bealey Ave would also discourage workers.

Advice on this will be provided in the coming months.

It comes as the city council opposed introducing a by-law banning street workers from residential areas last year.

“Rather than resorting to a bylaw, which could not necessarily be enforced, we have been working with agencies and the community to find other ways of tacking the issues,’’ Ms Richardson said.

But recent monitoring shows only one or two sex workers are regularly operating in the area north of Bealey Ave.