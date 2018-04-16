Hospital’s park and ride service to increase in demand

The CDHB is investigating how often the shuttle runs between Deans Ave and the hospital after latest figures show a jump in patronage.

“We are currently reviewing usage and scheduling of our vehicles to accommodate extra passengers,” CDHB support services manager Rachel Cadle said the shuttle runs every 15-20 minutes.

The CDHB is predicting an increase of about 26,000 passengers trips for 2018.

“The latest figures for the park and ride service from Deans Ave to Christchurch Hospital show that we are now transporting more hospital patients than ever before,” says CDHB chief executive David Meates.

In January and February of this year, the service took 52,000 trips.

“Which puts us on track for a record-breaking 330,000 passenger trips for the year if demand for the service continues at this rate,” he said.

In 2016 (January to December) the service took 229,000 trips between the car park and hospital. That was up 33 per cent in 2017 to 304,000.