High-risk road bends forces no-stopping restrictions

Three high-risk bends on Major Hornbrook Rd in Mt Pleasant will have no-stopping restrictions installed after a resident raised safety concerns.

The change is expected to improve sight lines for drivers and for residents exiting driveways, and reduce the likelihood of a head-on collision as vehicles won’t need to overtake parked vehicles.

It will also create more space for large vehicles such as rubbish trucks and buses which use the road.

No stopping lines will be painted on the corners between numbers 138 and 149 Major Hornbrook Rd. And a continuous centre line will be painted on the road to encourage vehicles to stay on their side.

It will cost around $1000 for the road markings.

The changes were approved by the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board last week.