‘Heaviest snowfall’ expected in Canterbury

Snow is falling in the South Island but the worst is yet to come.

MetService meteorologist Andy Downs said it had been snowing on most of the main alpine passes in the South Island.

There were also reports it had started snowing in Fairlie.

“We expect the heaviest snowfall will be inland Canterbury above 400m through to Kaikoura.”

SH73 SPRINGFIELD TO ARTHURS PASS (PORTERS PASS) – SNOW – 6:50AM – TUES 10 APR

SH73 SPRINGFIELD TO ARTHURS PASS (PORTERS PASS) – SNOW – 6:50AM – TUES 10 APR

Due to snow, chains are essential and the road is closed to towing vehicles.

The South Island is in for a “bitterly cold day”.

0 degrees and snowing at Arthurs Pass. Snow expected as low as 300m in Canterbury today, please send in your pictures! Snow warning

Christchurch is expected to reach a high of just 9deg C with rain turning into sleety showers and strong cold south westerlies.

Wednesday is not much better with 10deg C expected. The rain will continue until Friday, when the sun will attempt to peek through.

Expect cold evenings with temperatures plummeting as low as 3deg C.

SH6 ROSS TO HAAST – STRONG WINDS – 7:00AM – 10 APR An area warning for Strong Winds has been issued. Extra care required by campervans, caravans, high sided vehicles and motor bikes especially around rive valleys.

About 16mm of rain fell on Monday, with further 25mm expected on Tuesday.

City council general manager David Adamson said the land drainage network should cope with the amount of rain forecast but it is possible there may be some minor street flooding in low-lying areas.

“We’re taking the usual steps to ready the city for a big rainfall event and we will have our contractors on standby to respond to any issues that might arise.

“It will be a bit of a shock, going from temperatures well above the average even just last week, to well below,” Downs said.

A heavy snow warning is in place for the Canterbury high country to 2pm today and 6pm in the Kaikoura ranges.

Snow is forecast down to 400m above sea level in Canterbury, with pockets of snow as low as 300m. Over 40cm of snow may fall in areas 700m above sea level.

In the Kaikoura ranges snow is forecast to 400m, and more than 40cm may accumulate above 600m.

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for the alpine passes in the South Island.

For Lewis Pass, Arthurs Pass and Porters Pass, snow is forecast above 400m, mostly at higher levels.

Farmers are being warned to shelter stock and motorists are urged to take great care on southern roads.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for most country’s western areas.

Tomorrow the system is forecast to ease, but there will still be a cold, showery flow over much of the country.

“There will still be snow too in inland South Island and central North Island, but the amounts will be reducing,” Downs said.

“We are in for a pretty unsettled week.”

-Additional reporting Michael Neilson, NZ Herald