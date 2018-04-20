Heathcote stalwart honoured

Long-time Heathcote opener John Garry was recognised for his two decade long commitment to senior A cricket in Canterbury by being awarded the Peter Russell trophy.

The trophy was awarded to Garry for his outstanding contribution at the Canterbury Metro Cricket Association’s night last week.

In February the 49-year-old became the first player in the senior A competition’s history to score 10,000 career runs. He also holds the record for most runs in a season in senior A grade, scoring 1060 runs during the 2008-2009 season at an average of over 70.

Garry also looks set to be the only player to ever score 10,000 runs at senior A level. The competition will be replaced by a new look premier competition next season.

Garry won’t be a part of the Heathcote premier team going forward due to coaching commitments with his children’s cricket team on Saturday mornings. However, the coaching role will see him remain well and truly involved with the club and he plans to play for a twenty20 side in the afternoon.

Before moving to Christchurch in the early 1990’s he played premier cricket in Dunedin where he also represented Otago B.

“I got asked to fill in for Heathcote one afternoon and I never really left,” said Garry.

Since then Garry has completed 18 seasons for Heathcote mixed amongst a break from the sport and also turning to what is known as the ‘dark side’ by his pairs at Heathcote, when he spent three years with the Sumner club.

The opener had questioned whether or not to continue playing at senior A level for Heathcote coming into this season. But with the 10,000 run milestone within reach he was tempted back to the crease.

“I was pretty chuffed to get there and to still be able to compete at that level.”

Garry helped Heathcote to claim the treble this season, winning the senior A one-day, two-day and combined competition trophies. He scored 299 runs in 10 one-day matches and 154 runs in five two-day matches.

He says winning the treble was the perfect way to go out at the club’s top level of cricket and believes a platform has been laid for them to flourish.

“It’s a real grass roots club and with what we’ve been through with the earthquake having to rebuild the place, seeing where the club is now is sensational. Our goal was to get the club up to a premier cricket grade. The criteria that we had to meet to be eligible to play in that grade was huge and we’ve managed to achieve that.”

As for his favourite memories in his 18-year career with the senior A side it’s hard to narrow them down.

“It’s just the ground. Everyone looks forward to playing there because it’s just one pitch on one ground, you’re not sharing it with anyone. It’s a fantastic place for cricket with the hills around you. The lower grade teams don’t get to play there as often so that’s the biggest thing I’ll miss.”