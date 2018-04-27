Hearings panel to assess Denton Park’s future

The future of Denton Park and its proposed $35.7 million mega centre is in the hands of the hearings panel – for now.

Cashmere Ward city councillor Tim Scandrett, Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton, Waimairi Ward city councillor Raf Manji, Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board deputy chairman Jake McLellan and Papanui-Innes deputy chairwoman Emma Norrish make up the panel of five.

But before they can make a recommendation to the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board, another submission process is set to take place.

Head of community support, governance and partnerships unit Lester Wolfreys said after a request from a submitter, people can now have their say on the city council’s access strategy.

He said the hearings panel will be able to hear “from anyone who wishes to make comment on this specific aspect” at its meeting on May 4.

But the time frame for when the panel will have made its recommendation remains unknown.

“Consequently, we are not able to provide an indication on when the hearings panel will be in a position to make a recommendation,” Mr Wolfreys said.

If the community board approves a change to the reserve classification, the city council’s chief executive officer Karleen Edwards will then have to review the decision.

Figures show 84 per cent of submitters voted against reclassifying the park and changing its management plan.

The proposed facility has been highly controversial with sports clubs fearful of losing their home grounds to the new mega centre.

In August, city councillors voted between Warren, Denton and Kyle parks for the facility’s location. Denton Park was then chosen.

In order to build on 9766 sq m of Denton Park, the reserve classification has to change.

On Wednesday, Save Denton Park group member Marc Duff raised an objection to “a perceived conflict of interest” with a person on the hearings panel and a community board member.

He referred to them as person A and person B – person A is believed to be Mr McLellan and person B, Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board member Lee Sampson.

Mr Duff alleges the pair, who are both part of Labour-aligned group The People’s Choice, have a “close party and relationship outside of the city council.”

He said person B “has strongly advocated for Denton Park” and could have “considerable influence” on person A.

“I would ask for the removal of person A from the panel,” Mr Duff said.

At the hearings panel meeting yesterday Ms Templeton said she’s been assured the pair have never discussed Denton Park.

“I do not believe grounds exist for claiming an appearance of bias in this case,” she said.

Mr McLellan told the Western News yesterday Mr Duff’s objection was “understandable but incorrect.” He said there was no reason for him to be removed from the panel.

Mr Wolfreys said if the changes are approved, the construction at Denton Park will commence on July 22 next year.

•To make a submission on the city council’s access strategy for Denton Park, visit https://ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/144