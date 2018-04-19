Haig family drops civil case

A gruelling battle has ended after the family of a man wrongly imprisoned for 10 years dropped a compensation bid to avoid “further heartache.”

Rex Haig, who moved to Christchurch in his later years, died peacefully at his home in November.

Immediately following Mr Haig’s death, his Dunedin–based family was unsure whether they would continue with the compensation case he had been mounting in the preceding months.

His daughter Angela Haig-McAuliffe said the family had decided to drop the bid.

“To us, as a family, it is not about the money, but about knowing in our hearts the story of his innocence and the story of those that are guilty in this.

“We found our way through many difficult times and do not wish for any further heartache for our family.’’

The family made the decision so they did not have to go “through the pain of being disappointed’’ by the justice system again, she said.

Mr Haig was convicted in 1995 for the murder of Mark Roderique and spent 10 years in prison. Mr Roderique went missing on a fishing trip near Westland on Mr Haig’s boat the previous year.

In 1997, Mr Haig and other inmates were involved in a high profile incident at Paparua Prison. They held prison officers hostage with fake explosives, carried out because of concerns over injustice.

Mr Haig fought to have the murder conviction overturned. After an initial appeal was turned down, the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction in 2006.

His compensation claim the following year was rejected, but last year he worked on mounting a new case.

The Government did “anything in its power’’ to stop his first compensation bid, Mrs Haig-McAuliffe said.

“Apart from the quashing of his conviction in 2006, the fight has cost all of us dearly and taken its toll on everyone involved.

“We and all of his many supporters know that he was innocent and that’s all that matters to us.’’

It was her understanding the bid could have been continued after his death, she said.

–Otago Daily Times