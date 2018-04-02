Golden Oldies hits town: Fun, friendship and fraternity

What is it?

The Christchurch Casino Golden Oldies Sports Celebration 2018 will run throughout April with the motto fun, friendship and fraternity.

Organised by sport event management, tour and travel company, Vintage Sport and Leisure, the celebration was designed especially for Christchurch after the September 4, 2010, and February 22, 2011, earthquakes to help the city regenerate. The different tournaments include rugby, cricket, netball, hockey, softball, lawn bowls, golf, squash, football and basketball. Each will run at different times throughout the month. South Hagley Park will be the event hub, with rugby, cricket, football and netball played there, while other codes will be played in venues across the city.

The opening ceremonies for the first three sports – cricket, netball and basketball – will take place on Sunday, before the action begins on Monday.

Who will be here?

More than 6000 participants, supporters and volunteers will come to Christchurch for the month-long event from across New Zealand and Australia, and from as far as Japan, Russia, Zimbabwe, Argentina, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada. While Golden Oldies is open to anyone over 35, the bulk of participants are normally between 45-65. For some, Golden Oldies won’t be their first taste of international competition.

Former Wallaby and current Wallaby attack coach Stephen Larkham will be on hand to play for any team that asks, South African cricket legends Barry Richards and Mike Procter will play in the golf tournament, while former Canterbury rugby hard man Alex ‘Grizz’ Wyllie will turn his hand to lawn bowls, alongside two-time world champion and ambassador Gary Lawson.

Former Crusaders coach Robbie Deans will dust of his pads and play for The Willows cricket team next month and former All Whites defender Ben Sigmund will play in the football tournament.

And New Zealand cricket great John Wright will even make an appearance, but not with a cricket bat.

He will perform at the rugby and cricket dinners with band The Sou’Westers.

But the big names don’t intimidate the other competitors.

As team names such as the Saracens Saggy Sacks, Lincoln Lizards, The Gentlemen of Nowra Eleven, Karaka Stallions, The Tequila Shots and the Shore Ravers suggest, they like to have a laugh.

Many of the competitors met each other at Golden Oldies tournaments 20 years ago, and look forward to catching up again.

Saracens Saggy Sacks captain Steve Murray reckons it’s about scoring a few tries and sharing a pint or two afterwards. “Most of the players have done our dash with competitive sports in our younger years and now it’s time to focus on the fun and the friendships you form along the way.”

Other ambassadors on the sidelines will include Sir Graham Henry, Sir Bob Charles, Rod Latham, Julie Seymour, Alan Stroud, Todd Blackadder, among others.

What will the event bring to the city?

It’s not all about the sport. History suggests Golden Oldies like to have a good time out of the sporting arena – and they’re big spenders. Many like to go to bars and eateries, go shopping and sightseeing, and they will need accommodation. It is expected to bring $33 million of direct economic benefit to Canterbury.

ChristchurchNZ attraction general manager Linda Falwasser said anytime thousands of international visitors come and stay a minimum of seven nights, it contributes significantly to the local and regional economy.

“Christchurch is open and ready to welcome visitors and I’m sure the local business community will agree that we have so many amazing sights, services and experiences to share with our visitors.”

The event is expected to be one of the largest Christchurch has ever hosted.

Where did the Golden Oldies originate?

The Golden Oldies movement began in 1979 with rugby. It was set up to keep older people playing sport and enjoying the social aspect of it.

From there, more codes were added, but rugby remains the most popular with more than 120 teams registered for next month’s event.

Normally, Golden Oldies’ tournaments for each sport are held in different international cities every two years – so Christchurch is the first, and possibly last city to hold all 10 sports in the same month.

Each sport has different grades and rules, depending on the participants. While most of them are social, some codes do have competitive grades with trophies up for grabs. Age is no barrier – the oldest rugby player to take part was 87.

Who is organising it?

Vintage Sport and Leisure is the driving force behind the event, supported by ChristchurchNZ.

VSL managing director Peter McDermott said it could not wait for the event to start. He said the majority of people were registered for the rugby, cricket, netball and hockey, with lawn bowls and golf having good numbers too.

“We’re very pleased with the numbers we’ve got. We’re really pleased people coming to Christchurch are very excited.”

Christchurch Casino is the event’s naming sponsor. Chief executive Brett Anderson said it would also host various events at the casino and at Sixty6 on Peterborough, which would be renamed the Club Rooms for the month.

Mr Anderson said the casino wanted to support the event because of its significance for Christchurch and the sector

in what was usually a quiet month.

“I was fortunate enough to attend a Golden Oldies Rugby Festival in Cardiff and see the impact that event had on the city, every day and night of the week was a busy night for city, you saw the participants in the bars, the shops, the museums and galleries, walking the streets and taking in all that the city had to offer.

KEY DATES:

•Cricket – April 1-8

•Basketball – April 1-8

•Netball – April 1-8

•Golf – April 8-14

•Softball – April 8-14

•Hockey – April 15-22

•Football – April 15-22

•Squash – April 15-22

•Rugby – April 22-29

•Lawn Bowls – April 22-29