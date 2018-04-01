Frank Endacott’s new gig

Rugby league great Frank Endacott reckons he has never been busier after going into the motor vehicle industry.

The former Warriors and Kiwis coach and his son Shane are running Endacott Motor Group, which specialises in Japanese vehicles and selected European cars.

“At 70-years-old I’m putting more hours into the day than I’ve ever done in my life,” he said. “You never stop learning no matter how old you are.”

Mr Endacott, who was inducted into the Sporting Legends of Canterbury at the Nexia New Zealand Canterbury Sports Awards three weeks ago, is a rugby league player agent alongside business partner Peter Brown. He is currently part of a panel tasked with interviewing and appointing a new Kiwis coach, does charity work, and has just welcomed his sixth great-grandchild.

Now he has added another string to his bow.

“I’ve never been in the car business before and could never see myself in the car business.”

He has previously been involved with Nigel Thompson Motor Company, but had since rebranded the company to Endacott Motor Group.

“We decided to take the business on, my son Shane and myself. It’s a huge challenge and we’ve taken it head-on,” he said.

“We were just a passive investor and ended up with a business and the challenge of making it work. It’s been quite exciting, I’ve learned a lot since we’ve been going and learning by the day.”

Mr Endacott, who was known as Happy Frank, played league for Addington and Hornby and made the Schoolboy Kiwis in 1963.

He coached the Kiwis from 1995-2000 and the Warriors from 1997-1999.

Endacott Motor Group had “something for everyone,” he said. “I’m lucky to have good staff who are doing a great job. The name [Endacott] can help but you need to have a good product. We’re bringing in some beautiful cars at the moment and that will continue. “We’ve made a lot of changes for the better.”

Mr Endacott said he had previously owned pubs and a crushing road metal plant in North Canterbury.

He was at the Moorhouse Ave yard about six days a week where he enjoyed meeting new people, while on Saturday he liked to go and watch local sport.

He said Endacott Motor Group wanted to support local rugby league clubs and competitions.

“We want to give back to the sport that has given so much to me over the years.”