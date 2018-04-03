‘Flashing lights’ won’t be installed at busy school crossing

Flashing lights will not be installed at a pedestrian crossing in Prebbleton to mitigate safety concerns for children crossing a busy road in peak traffic.

The district council says placing flashing lights at the Springs Rd pedestrian crossing is an “outdated” method of highlighting children are crossing the road.

Deputy mayor Malcolm Lyall said the Prebbleton Community Association Committee has asked the district council to install the lights by a pedestrian crossing near the school.

He said motorists were ignoring the pedestrian crossing and not allowing children to pass.

Mr Lyall said between 10 to 20 cars can drive past the crossing until one pulls over to stop.

But the district council said flashing lights are “outdated”.

Transportation asset manager Andrew Mazey said said new overhead lighting had been installed which come on at night and in low visibility.

Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall said he didn’t care if flashing lights were outdated, as long as it works.

“Right at this moment, people are being ignored . . . it appears to be effective elsewhere and I think the community will be quite disappointed with that stance,” he said.

He said the district council has a road safety co-ordinator to investigate and address any safety issues – but it has not been advised of any new issues with the use of Springs Rd crossing.

Prebbleton School deputy principal John Russell said it is always concerned for the safety of its pupils and would like nothing more than for drivers to drive with care and look out for pedestrians.

The school encourages its pupils to use the kea crossing on Blakes Rd, which is monitored by a road patrol of parent volunteers and staff.

But Mr Lyall said pupils use the Springs Rd pedestrian crossing and having parents assist in hazard vests would heighten the awareness of drivers.

It is estimated about 16,000 vehicles travel on Springs Rd, between Marshs and Hodgens Rd daily.

Other road safety issues include children navigating across the busy Springs Rd roundabout during peak traffic, cars not stopping at stop signs and vehicles speeding past school buses.

The association’s chairman Peter Hunter said the association has been very concerned with recent accidents and the increasing volume of traffic.

Between March 2017 and this year, 26 crashes were recorded in Prebbleton including two that were fatal.

Twenty four million dollars has been set aside in the draft Long Term Plan 2018-2028 for upgrading intersections in Prebbleton.

“I am keen to see the people of the Prebbleton area to make submissions in support of that funding … it has been a long time since we had any serious money spent on our roading infrastructure,” Mr Lyall said.

