Fitting tribute to Fergie

Rugby legend Fergie McCormick was given a fitting tribute at the home ground of his old club on Saturday.

A pair of gumboots and a No 15 Linwood jersey were placed at Linfield Park as Linwood and their rivals High School Old Boys held a minute’s silence before kick-off.

Both teams’ fullbacks then played the match without the No 15 on their backs as a salute to McCormick, who lost his battle with throat cancer last week.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Bob Deans Field. However, Old Boys agreed to move the match to Linfield.

“A lot of players from Fergie’s era came out of the woodwork. There was a lot of nostalgia about it,” said Linwood rugby development officer Adam Parker. “We asked Old Boys about moving the game on Thursday and they were on-board. It was exactly what community rugby is all about.”