Finally! Some hospital car park action

Potholes have been filled in at the controversial Christchurch Hospital park and ride site.

Workers moved in on Thursday – just hours after The Star hit the streets demanding improvements be made.

The Star’s editor in chief Barry Clarke called on the Minister of Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods to “kick some backside and sort the problem out”.

Clarke also said Dr Woods and her fellow Labour MPs Ruth Dyson, Poto Williams and Duncan Webb and Green MP Eugenie Sage need to repay the support voters gave them which saw Labour sweep into power.

“It’s good news the potholes have finally been sealed we need to see quick action on the shelter at the park and ride,” said Clarke.

“This is the real problem. Patients and hospital visitors stand in the rain because if they go inside they miss out on a ride to the hosptial.

“That happens because there is no system in place or ordeerly manage transporting peope to the hospital. It’s a case of first in first served.

“If you stand in the rain you get to the front of the queue. If you go into the shelter to keep dry you miss out.

“But the appalling thing is politicans and the Canterbury District Health Board have done nothing about this.

“It should be a simple fix.”