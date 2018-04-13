Ferry Rd butcher second in world

A Woolston butcher proved to be a cut above the rest in an international competition.

New World Ferry Rd butcher Jeremy Garth and his team, the Pure South Sharp Blacks, recently came second at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Northern Ireland.

It was the first time Mr Garth had competed in the challenge and he was “really proud” of how the team performed.

“We produced some top quality products and came away with a good result so we’re very happy,” he said.

The preparation for this year’s World Butchers’ Challenge was intense as the team members met in Auckland every two months for lengthy weekend practices.

Mr Garth, who has been a butcher for 14 years, said the competition brought back his passion for the job.

“Doing all this stuff and meeting new people, seeing new ideas, it just brings that flair back for you,” he said.

Mr Garth hopes to own a butcher shop of his own someday but says for now he will focus on getting more experience and on the 2020 challenge.

“In two years’ time, we’ll be going back to try and win the title,” he said.

Upper Riccarton butcher Corey Winder was part of the Pure South Sharp Blacks team.