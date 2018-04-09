Felled trees to Rawhiti Domain used for play area

The trees felled at Rawhiti Domain due to safety concerns have been used to form a small natural children’s play area near the Keyes Rd entrance.

City council approached the Guardians of Rawhiti group to ask if it could use the logs and stumps to form a play area in the domain after the trees were brought down on March 13.

“It was all quite short notice and an opportunity we just grabbed. This was a case of seizing the moment, to make use of what we were loosing, to create a fun area with material that is naturally in the domain. It gives people an idea of the type of play area which could be extended into the tree grove area,” said Guardians of Rawhiti member Ruthie Gareth.

The city council has put up a sign asking people not to remove the logs following an incident in June when logs reserved for a play area were chopped up and taken by members of the public.