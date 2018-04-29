Environment Court action looms over Owaka Pit

Environment Court action is looming over the controversial Owaka Pit.

A city council investigation into the pit in Hornby, which took more than a year, found the stockpiles of medium density fibre were not permitted by the District Plan and not authorised by a resource consent.

City council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said the city council had advised the owner, Owaka Holdings Ltd, it intends to make an application to the Environment Court to seek enforcement orders to address the issue.

Owaka Holdings has until the end of the month to come up with alternative proposals to “achieve compliance” pending the enforcement order process, Ms Weston said.

The pit on Owaka Rd was used as a recycling tip. In 2013 the MDF in the pit spontaneously caught alight taking weeks to contain.

The city council issued Owaka Holdings an abatement notice in April 2015, which said all MDF had to be removed by April 2016.

The city council did not reimpose it after it lapsed because it started the compliance investigation.

Ms Weston said records showed 787.91 tonnes of MDF had been removed from the site since the abatement notice was issued.

Owaka Holdings’ director Alan Edge did not respond to The Star.

He is also a director of Global Edge Properties Ltd which operates the Deans Ave car park where Christchurch Hospital’s park and ride runs from.

Improvements have been made to the car park such as levelling the surface to prevent water pooling and trip hazards, with better lighting and pathways to come.