Ellesmere Tennis member honoured

Lyndsay Dick continues to give back to the sport she was first introduced to as a five-year-old.

The Ellesmere Tennis Sub-Association competitions committee member was named senior volunteer of the year at the Tennis Canterbury awards.

She received the award for her role as administrator of Tennis Canterbury’s seniors’ group, which consists of more than 200 players over the age of 35. While the role sees Ms Dick (above) in the city more, she remains loyal to her country roots.

“It’s great for people to see tennis as a game that can be played at any age and that there are opportunities in the sport.”

Ms Dick started playing tennis 55 years ago as a five-year-old.

“It was a family sport that we all played on the weekend and I learned the game by hitting the ball up against our garage door.”

She has been a regular on the Christchurch inter-club scene since 1978.

She has spent most of her time between division one and premier and has returned in recent years to the club she first started with, Hagley Park.

“I plan on retiring from the higher level of tennis soon, but I’ll continue playing tennis at other levels,” she said. “You never give up.”

Her passion for promoting rural tennis led her to become a member off the Tennis Canterbury board.

“It’s always nice to receive such an award because you don’t do it for the recognition,” she said.

Ms Dick says the Canterbury seniors’ season is busiest during the winter months.

As well as tennis, Ms Dick is also a keen badminton player but she says tennis holds a special place with her.