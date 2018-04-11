Ellesmere College students makes national netball team

An Ellesmere College student is showing her potential as a future netball star after being named in the New Zealand under-13 Maori netball team.

Ella Gibson was selected after taking part in the New Zealand National Maori tournament in Gisborne over the Easter weekend.

The year 9 student has been playing netball now for seven years, initially playing for her primary school in Palmerston North, where her coaches marked her as a player to keep an eye on.

After her family moved to Selwyn four years ago, Ella signed up to play for her new primary school team and the Ellesmere Combined Netball Club.

On the court, she has demonstrated she has a high athletic ability and is developing a strong understanding of the game.

This year she has joined the Kereru Netball Club based in Christchurch.

After her efforts last season, Ella was chosen for the Te Waipounamu under-13 training squad.

The squad came together over the Christmas holidays to develop their skills and on court partnerships in preparation for the National Maori tournament.

Although she plays goal attack for her club team she was asked to play goal defence for the tournament team.

Ella’s skill base meant she was able to adapt to the “new” position and obviously did a great job, being the only one of her team to be chosen for the national team.

The tournament team was named after two days of intense competition, where they played nine games.

The Te Waipounamu team had mixed results, winning five of their nine games and eventually coming fifth in Gisborne.

At the prize-giving, Ella was completely surprised when she was named in the tournament team.

“It was a bit of a shock,” she said.

“Being named in the team was a real honour because there were so many good players at the tournament,” she said.

Ella would eventually like to play for the Silver Ferns but she knows it’s going to take a lot of hard work and practice to get there.

Ella’s athletic abilities are not restricted to playing netball.

She is a keen cricketer having made Canterbury Country rep sides for mixed cricket and making the Canterbury teams for girls cricket as a bowler.

She also plays basketball and has been named in the college’s senior squad this year.