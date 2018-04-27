Editorial: D-day looms for city’s much-needed sports stadium

EDITORIAL: The biggest announcement since the February 22, 2011, earthquake is set down for today – what kind of a sports and/or multi-use stadium will Christchurch get under a Labour Government.

Megan Woods and the city council will reveal their plan, and how it will be paid for.

The vibe is that it will be scaled-down version of what was grandstanded by the previous Government, and progressed at the speed of an ageing prop by the long since gone Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority.

The big question though: Will the similarly stalled Metro Sports Stadium and the sports stadium – a covered one please – be rolled into one facility?

Christchurch does not need an Eden Park-like capacity; a 25,000-30,000 seat stadium would do the job.

It needs to be built on the same lines as Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane (but with a cover), which is probably the best sports viewing stadium in Australasia.

But can the sports which were earmarked to be headquartered at the Metro Sports Stadium near the hospital be accommodated in one multi-use sports facility?

Cost-wise, a single facility looks the logical step. Some may not be happy if this goes ahead.

The city council does not have gold-filled pockets. It is already struggling to fund various other community projects it previously thought it could; and the Government will be hit over the next few years by the botched EQC repair debacle.

But Christchurch desperately needs a new sports stadium.

•Clarke is Editor in Chief