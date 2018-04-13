Edgeware pool plans revealed

The new Edgeware Pool will not look anything like it’s predecessor, new plans have revealed.

Just-released designs for the $4.5 million-$5 million project show the complex will include an indoor learner’s pool, which will be a major source of income for the facility.

Initially the facility was set to have two heated outdoor pools – but the learner pool will move indoors, while the 25m pool will remain outside. The new designs also include a small gym, car park and outdoor area.

The St Albans Pool and Pavilion group commissioned the plans from Apollo Design, the designers of QE II Park.

Group spokesman Stephen Anderson said it is pleased with the plans and pricing.

He said the indoor pool would add a revenue stream, as well as “mitigate any concerns” neighbours had with noise.

The complex will have no operating cost for the ratepayer as it is an entirely community driven project.

However, some community involvement in the form of volunteering when it first opens may be needed, Mr Anderson said.

He compared the pricing to the proposed Linwood-Woolston pool, which city council is estimating will cost more than $20 million.

“We could build two of these pools for less than half of what they are proposing.”

Innes Ward city councillor Pauline Cotter said the inclusion of an indoor pool would be a really important source of income as it could offer swimming lessons in winter as well as summer.

“To cover the indoor pool means they can get revenue all year round,” she said.

Cr Cotter said the model being used in Edgeware should be used in communities across the city.

The group gained resource consent to build a complex on the Edgeware Rd site after a hearing last March. In 2016 the city council sold the group the land for $1.

It comes as Papanui’s Graham Condon Sport and Recreation Centre is about to lose 25 per cent of its patrons with the re-opening of the QE II Sport and Recreation Centre.

The city council is forecasting a decrease of about 220,000 users to the Papanui centre once QE II reopens its doors in June.

A city council briefing to the Papanui-Innes Community Board from manager operations recreation and sports unit Nigel Cox said in the 2016-17 financial year there were 819,641 visitors to Graham Condon.

But in 2018-19 that would drop to about 600,000.