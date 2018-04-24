Driver seriously hurt in spectacular crash

A suspected drink driver who was allegedly speeding and not wearing a seat belt is lucky to be alive after a spectacular crash on Saturday.

The man, in his late 50s, hit a power pole in Leeston, the vehicle then crashed through a fence, became airborne and landed in a paddock where it overturned.

He was found outside the vehicle, seriously injured.

“It was very lucky it wasn’t a fatal,” Constable Herb Inwood said yesterday.

The crash happened on Leeston And Lake Rd at 6pm. The driver was from Leeston.

Constable Herb Inwood said there were three major contributing factors to the crash, suspected alcohol, speed and not wearing a seat belt.

He was uncertain whether the man had crawled out of the vehicle after it had stopped or had been thrown out.

Constable Inwood said the man had driven around a gentle right-hand bend when he drifted left into the grass on the side of the road. He then over-corrected, shot across to the right, crossing the centre-line and took out the pole and fence before ending up in the paddock.