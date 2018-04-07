Domain trees prone to ‘tree or branch failure’

An independent arborist has found 16 trees near the South New Brighton Domain estuary edge are of “pressing concern” and prone to “tree or branch failure” in the next year.

Purearb Arboricultural and Environmental Consultants Ltd was contracted by the city council to complete a quantified tree risk assessment after the Coastal-Burwood Community Board requested a safety audit of the trees in February.

The survey found the probability of tree or branch failure for some trees in the next year is “moderate to high.”

“The most likely impact potential of the subject trees is the observed deadwood within the trees’ canopy,” said the report.

Community board deputy chairman Tim Sintes is pleased with the result.

“I’m surprised it took them that long to figure it out . . . it’s good they’ve acknowledged it. What they’ve found out just confirms what we already know and have been worried about.”

The report also mentioned “several site hazards” found in the area, which are attributing to some erosion of the shoreline.

“The trees’ environment has changed dramatically in recent years, with the removal of mature trees and the erosion of the shoreline. The remnants of those trees are evident throughout the site, with branch and tree stumps’ debris. The erosion has destabilised the bank, resulting in voids beneath the surface, exposing roots on several trees.”

Erosion protection on the estuary edge was damaged during the earthquakes and the city council want to let the shoreline erode naturally, instead of repairing it. However, the community board want it protected to preserve as much of the domain as possible.

Said Mr Sintes: “This isn’t the end of it. If we don’t stop the erosion of the estuary edge, this will be ongoing for many years. We’ve already lost one line of trees and we are now losing the second line.”

The report provides several recommendations to city council. They include pruning trees to remove deadwood, reducing the crown height in some trees (more extensive and severe pruning) and reducing the weight of some to alleviate structural stress.

It also recommended removing tree debris along the beach area, and installing caution signs, warning of unstable ground and protruding roots.

City council staff have reviewed and accepted the recommendations and say they will be initiated within two to three weeks.