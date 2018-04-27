Diego all go on tennis court

Irwell Club tennis player Diego Quispe-Kim is a motivated 12-year-old.

Diego has been named Tennis Canterbury male junior player of the year.

Fresh off his national 12s singles victory at Wilding Park in January, he is eager to add the 14s, 16s and 18s titles in the coming years.

Diego trains with his father, Juan Quispe-Kim, 20 hours a week and models his forehand and serve off world No 1, Spaniard Rafa Nadal.

“I try to keep my serve and forehand as consistent as possible,” he said. “I want to win all the age-group national titles in the coming years.”

Diego had an unlikely first encounter with the sport. He was three-years-old and kicking a soccer ball with his dad at a park next to the Burnside Tennis Club.

“We were invited over by a family friend and it turned out I showed more talent with a tennis racket than I did kicking the soccer ball,” he said.

Diego said he embraces training hard and likes the court-coverage style of play which Nadal is known for.