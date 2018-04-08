Denton Park: We’ll be ‘hung drawn and quartered’

Emails show some community board members were unhappy with the public consultation process for the $35.7 million Hornby mega centre’s location.

The emails, released to Western News under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, reveal four Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board members wanted a second round of public consultation after learning the cost to remediate Kyle Park.

The facility’s proposed location on Denton Park has been highly controversial with sports clubs fearful of losing their home ground to the new Hornby library, customer services and leisure centre.

The remediation of Kyle Park was a big factor in the decision on where the centre is to be located.

On June 23, board deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton emailed city council chief executive Karleen Edwards asking her or a general manager to attend a briefing after receiving “the worst possible outcome.”

“Kyle Park is the preferred option yet we now know it probably cannot be used. If we shift away from Kyle, we will need to go out for a further round and look absolutely foolish in the public’s eyes. City council management has failed the board,” she said.

Mrs Broughton emailed the board members two days later suggesting they should do another round of public consultation with just Denton and Warren parks.

“I suspect many voted for Kyle as a way to remove the threat from Denton . . . I believe the board is in political if not legal difficulties if it does not undertake further consultation. There will be outrage from the clubs,” she said in an email.

Board chairman Mike Mora, and members Ross McFarlane and Debbie Mora agreed.

“We would be “hung drawn (and) quartered” (sic) if we do not face up to the public now and potentially someone may consider it grounds to appeal our actions or inactions,” Mr McFarlane said in an email.

In July, Ms Mora asked city council staff about posing another question to submitters about Kyle Park not being an option.

She was told the city council was in “the process of seeking legal advice.”

A city council spokeswoman told Western News the community board was given the legal advice at the end of July, but was unable to divulge what it was as it’s “legally privileged”.

“A formal resolution to re-consult was not made by any board members and the community board made the decision to recommend Denton Park as the preferred option,” the spokeswoman said.