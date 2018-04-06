Denton Park receives more submissions than Christ Church Cathedral

Hornby’s Denton Park has received more public feedback than Christ Church Cathedral.

The city council has received more than 1450 submissions on the reclassification of the park, with 530 hard copy submissions handed in on the last day.

This surpasses the 1063 submissions the city council received on the reinstatement of Christ Church Cathedral.

In August, city councillors voted between Warren, Denton and Kyle parks for the location of Hornby’s $35.7 million mega centre. Denton Park was then chosen.

In order to build on 9766 sq m of Denton Park, the reserve classification has to change.

The facility’s proposed location has been highly controversial with sports clubs fearful of losing their home ground to the new Hornby library, customer services and leisure centre.

Save Denton Park group treasurer Ross Houliston said he wasn’t surprised by the number of submissions but he thought there may have been more.

He said the submissions has made the group “stronger.”

Mr Houliston said he will be “very, very blistering” in his upcoming talk to the hearings panel.

A city council spokeswoman said she doesn’t have information on the number in favour and against the reclassification yet.