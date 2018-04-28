Decision pending on whether CDHB will upload documents

The Canterbury District Health Board is yet to decide if it will make information discussed at one of its committees public after a ruling by the Ombudsman.

Discussions have been had about whether the minutes of the quality, finance, audit and risk committee could be uploaded to its website, like it does for its other committees.

In January, The Star reported the CDHB was looking at what information it made public after the Ombudsman said the agendas and minutes should be provided to The Star for transparency.

At the time, CDHB chief executive David Meates said the board would discuss how the committee would run in future.

He said it was “likely” the QFARC’s minutes which were deemed in the public interest, would be published on its website.

But the CDHB has since deleted the QFARC page on its website.

A spokeswoman said it was in the process of developing a new website and had been reviewing content.

“The QFARC page held little information and was removed, in line with other DHBs across New Zealand.”

She said there had been discussions about whether minutes would be published on the website at a recent board meeting, but no decisions had been

made.

The issue came after the CDHB refused to release all the committee documents to The Star when it requested them in September 2016.

The Star then laid a complaint with the Ombudsman.

After discussions with the Ombudsman, the CDHB eventually released the documents with some redactions in December.

The committee does not make decisions, just recommendations to the CDHB board.