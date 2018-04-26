Crave Christchurch: Money talks and a Gerry Brownlee brownie

Money, money, money: How to save for your house

Are you are trying to buy a house without cutting out your smashed avocado on toast?

Young homeowner Ella Dromgool has started a blog, Paper and Sweat, to educate young people on how to be wise with their coin.

The 24-year-old accounting and commercial law graduate bought her first home at 21, and her second 18 months later.

Her interest in property forged her career as a finance consultant.

Ella said young people don’t learn about money in school or university.

“The only time we may learn about money is from our mistakes.”

Young people needed to make small changes now to save the financial anxiety later on, she said.

“We all earn money on a daily basis and spend money on a daily basis, which is why we should have a good relationship with it.”

Ella’s blog contains tips, whether it’s how to balance saving and having fun, mortgages, and goal setting.

“Paper and Sweat is a blog for millennials to navigate the world of savings, mortgages, taxes and their own personal wealth while having their avocado on toast.”

Visit https://www.paperandsweat.com/ or the Facebook page.

Try a Gerry Brownie

Former earthquake recovery minister Gerry Brownlee has popped up on the menu of another cafe. Rollickin Gelato has introduced the Gerry Brownie, a warm chocolate brownie with gooey caramel topped with a scoop of Rollickin gelato of your choice. In 2013 C1 Espresso put the Ilam MP’s face on its menu depicting him as a five-eyed lizard. In 2015 he featured in C1’s menu again, this time as a near-nude paper doll lift out, which customers could dress up as a Disney Princess, astronaut or Darth Vader.

Recycle Boutique to open another Christchurch store

Recycle Boutique is set to open a new store in the central city. The store, which sells pre-loved designer clothing, has leased a space on lower High St. It is expected to open in October. Recycle Boutique New Zealand operations manager Mark Cowie said while The Tannery store would remain, the new central city one would give new and existing customers better access to pre-loved clothing. “We love the mix of stores and eateries opening around the area and the vision of the development going forward. With stores such as Plume and World it really is creating an awesome little hub for fashion forward people to come and get their fix whether it be new or recycled clothing.”

Christchurch Art Gallery’s birthday party

Christchurch Art Gallery will turn 15 next week – and it plans to celebrate in style. It will host a party next Friday, which coincides with the opening of Tony de Lautour’s exhibition US V THEM. There will be art, live music, films, tattoos, spray paint, pop-up bars and food. Cakes By Anna will be there with sweet treats, while Tommy Taco, The Vagabond Chefs and Fush will serve up food. US V THEM features a selection of de Lautour’s work from the past 30 years, including large-scale paintings done specially for the exhibition. It will be on display until September.

From the creators of Hello Sunday comes 5th Street

One of the city’s newest restaurants, 5th Street, opened on Thursday. The owners of Sydenham’s Hello Sunday are behind the new lounge-styled restaurant and bar across the road on Elgin St. They have spent 14 months converting an old warehouse to house their new project, and given the popularity of Hello Sunday – you know it will be good.

Alvarado’s returns to the central city

Dig out the sombreros. Alvarado’s Mexican Cantina has returned to the central city for the first time since the September 2010 earthquake. It opened at 150 Lichfield St on Friday. The eatery’s premises on the corner of Manchester and Worcester Sts were destroyed in the quake, so it moved to Stevens St, near Lancaster Park. Its new home sits within the Innovation Precinct, near Dux Central, Pot Sticker Dumpling Bar, Sal’s Pizza and The Slate Room.

Trade Aid finds a new home

Trade Aid has finally found a new home, moving into a space in The Colombo. The fair trade social enterprise has been based on Merivale’s Papanui Rd and then Re: START since the quakes. Its new, larger store offers more, including food, homewares, accessories and crafts.

Candyfloss hot chocolates and dumplings

Stop what you’re doing and get to C1 Espresso. The High St establishment has released a new beverage – the candyfloss hot chocolate. With steamed milk, poured over candyfloss, and a block of 70 per cent cacao, you better get in quick; it’s only around for a limited time. And while we’re on the subject of gamechangers – Victoria St’s Sister Kong Bao Bar is offering $1 – yes you read it correctly – $1 dumplings every Friday from 4pm-6pm.

Look Sharp

Need to find a Hawaiian costume, decorations or somewhere to fill up your helium balloons? The city’s newest party and costume store is here. Look Sharp store opened in one of Ngai Tahu Properties’ new buildings this month in Tower Junction. While it’s the first of the chain’s stores to open in Christchurch, there are stores across the rest of the country.

