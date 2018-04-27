Covered stadium a step closer, metro sports back on track

Christchurch is a step closer to getting a covered central city stadium, alongside a metro sports Facility.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods said on Friday work has been fast-tracked on the stadium to the point a business case can begin.

“Obviously, the final stadium design will be subject to a business case, but we foresee a roofed stadium large enough to allow the city to host major test matches as well as entertainment events,” she said.

The metro sports facility is also back on track, with Otakaro Ltd trimming more than $50 million from the expected cost.

In November last year, Dr Woods revealed there had been a budget blowout of about $75 million for the sporting facility, which was meant to be open by 2016.

“The detailed design work completed by Ōtākaro has removed cosmetic elements of the design that were adding significant cost. This has allowed savings not only in the cost of construction but also the ongoing operating cost which will be borne by ratepayers,” she said.

Drums have been beating for the stadium after the city missed out the Ed Sheeran concerts. The concerts buoyed Dunedin’s economy by $34 million.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson also blasted the lack of adequate facilities after the team played in hail conditions at the weekend.

“Council now has the option to consider as part of its Long Term Plan deliberations bringing timelines on the stadium forward. That means Christchurch is closer than ever to having a permanent stadium,” Dr Woods said.

“A clear future for both of these projects will also provide welcome certainty for inner city businesses who can now make investment decisions knowing these projects are coming and are back on track,” she said.