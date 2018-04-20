Council won’t disclose legal advice over dog letters

The city council won’t say what legal advice it received leading to sending out an incorrect instruction for all dogs classified as menacing to be muzzled – even in their own homes.

City council consenting and compliance general manager Leonie Rae said it was “legally privileged”.

Earlier this month the city council sent letters to all menacing dog owners saying their animals had to wear muzzles when “at large”, including while they were in their own homes and properties.

It caused uproar forcing the city council to seek independent legal advice.

Dogs are classed as menacing if they are a certain breed, or have attacked or shown aggressive behaviour.

Ms Rae said initially the city council sought legal advice about the definition of “at large” from its own legal team.

It was then determined that included homes and properties. But after uproar, the city council sought external legal advice from Buddle Findlay, which found the instruction would not be upheld in court. The city council then apologised and did a u-turn.