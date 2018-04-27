Council: Scaffolding is there for a reason

Scaffolding around the Scarborough clock tower could be there for another six months.

The scaffolding was installed last month at a cost of $280 per week, but repair work is yet to begin.

However, city council head of parks Brent Smith said investigation and testing had been carried out and the scaffold was required to allow this to occur.

The concrete has been tested for chlorides and once results are known the scope of repair work will be finalised and put out for tender.

“In addition to the concrete and tower repairs, all four clock faces and mechanisms will be removed to allow full restoration off site. We hope to remove the clock faces in May,” Mr Smith said.

The scaffolding could be in place for up to six months, however, this time frame might reduce once the concrete tests come back.