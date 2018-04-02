Council blamed for delay in removing contentious wharf structures

The city council is being blamed for the delay in removing unlicensed structures from Akaroa wharf.

Black Cat Cruises was asked to dismantle signage, seats and a wheelchair ramp outside their building in November as they had been installed on the city council-owned wharf without appropriate permission.

But the Banks Peninsula Community Board heard last month that the structures remain in place.

Akaroa Fishermen’s Association president John Wright expressed frustration that several months after the board requested action, nothing had happened.

Chief executive at Black Cat Cruises Paul Milligan told the Bay Harbour News on Friday the delay is down to the company wanting to make sure it isn’t breaking more rules by removing the wheelchair ramp.

Mr Milligan said they had sought clarification from the city council about whether they can remove the ramp, and were waiting to hear back.

“We were required to put that ramp in as part of our building consent so we don’t want to appease one arm of the city council and then upset another. We would like (clarification) before we go ahead and complete the work.”

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner said city council staff were “continuing to work through some of the complex issues regarding the implications of removing the structures. I expect there will be an update at the next community board meeting,” he said.

Mr Wright has written to city council chief executive Karleen Edwards, as has Akaroa Civic Trust chairman Mike Norris.

Murray Kiely, a commercial fisherman in Akaroa for nearly 40 years said it was “all very tense” due to the length of time it was taking for action.

He owns a food business on the wharf, and said it became very crowded when cruise ships berthed and put up gazebos for the passengers.

“When you’re trying to run a business and there’s busy people walking on and off, you’ve got these structures and it makes it very hard to get up and down the wharf.”