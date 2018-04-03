Contractors blamed for CDHB firewall breaches

Contractors and installers have been partly blamed for Canterbury District Health Board buildings’ passive fire protection walls and floors becoming compromised.

It has led to a “100 per cent unique” rectification programme to make sure CDHB firewalls and floors are compliant, and remain that way when designers, installers and sub-contractors work in its buildings.

Experts say the programme could set a benchmark for other sectors.

In July The Star revealed investigations found issues with fire protection walls and floors in CDHB buildings, which are designed to stop fire spreading.

Information released to The Star under the Official Information Act said some of the buildings were no longer compliant due to their age, while others were due to contractors.

“Canterbury DHB has had years of contractor work within its buildings where, for example, non-compliant penetrations to fire walls for services have occurred,” CDHB planning, funding and decision support general manager Carolyn Gullery said.

She said the programme under way included investigating every CDHB building to see what repairs were needed and fixing them using approved fire protection companies.

It also included highlighting the importance of firewalls to third parties working in the buildings and monitoring their performance.

Protocols and management tools would be developed that could be expanded for other sectors, Ms Gullery said.

The cost of the extensive programme was unknown at this stage, Ms Gullery said.

She said in spite of the programme, all CDHB buildings had compliant “active” fire protection such as detection and sprinkler systems, and current building warrants of fitness.

Fire Fighting Pacific Canterbury service manager Charlie Loughnan said the CDHB programme was “100 per cent unique” and would set a benchmark for other sectors.

“I don’t think it’s being done anywhere else in the country.”

He said the CDHB built dummy situations of non-compliant firewalls, and tested different fire protection suppliers on the repairs done to make them compliant.

Fire engineers then pulled the dummies apart to make sure the work was done correctly, he said.

Only suppliers approved by the testing, including Fire Fighting Pacific, would be able to apply for future repair tenders, he said.

“I think the people within the industry were quite anti the process, perhaps because it exposed some issues in the industry or practices that aren’t right.”

He said third party workers breaching firewalls was a massive problem his colleagues saw every day when doing building warrant of fitness inspections.

“Contractors come in and Swiss cheese the place. It’s a travesty.”

He said firewalls were a second line of defence used when sprinklers failed.

“In a hospital you don’t put the people outside, you just move them into another fire cell,” Mr Loughnan said.

“If there’s a hole in the firewall and a fire on the other side, it’s like a blow torch coming out the other side. It’s only got to set something on fire on the other side.”

Specialist Trade Contractors Federation president Graham Burke welcomed the CDHB programme, which would raise awareness of the issue.

“It’s not just contractors, there’s a management component to this. Whoever’s running the job needs to be planning their penetrations.”

He said often retrofits, or installations such as heatpumps or IT wiring, were added years down the track and could be done on an “ad hoc” basis.

“We’d certainly support that information being circulated and being proactive.”