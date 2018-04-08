Container cafe ‘not for sale’

Popular Lyttelton eatery Rushanis is no longer for sale.

The London St business was listed on Trade Me in February but owner Rushani Bowman confirmed she was not selling.

She did not want to comment further on her plans for the business, but said: “Watch

this space. There are a few things happening in the background.”

The container cafe which sold coffee, lunch and takeout dinners was closed in January by owners Jonny and Rushani Bowman after Jonny suffered a seizure at work.

She couldn’t work full-time at the business and look after now 14-month-old Rishi.

Mrs Bowman set up a Givealittle page while the couple considered their future.

It raised $7090 from 68 donors, helping the Bowmans to pay their immediate weekly personal bills while they were unable to operate the business.

“It was humbling that people cared,” Mrs Bowman said.

“There are plenty of businesses around that things don’t happen or don’t work but people rallied around us and that made us feel like people cared.”