Community board chairman steps down

Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board chairman David Cartwright has stayed true to his word.

Mr Cartwright tabled his resignation as chairman at last Monday’s board meeting.

He said it was always his plan to step down 18 months into the role.

“That was always the intent from day one, that I would do half a term,” he said.

Mr Cartwright said he was stepping aside to let other board members take on more responsibility.

“It’s about building expertise and giving people a chance . . . there are very capable people on the board.”

Mr Cartwright disclosed he recently “had a birthday with a zero in it” and had received some fly fishing gear.

“So maybe there will be a bit more time for fly fishing but I’ll still be working hard in my role as Fendalton representative,” he said.

The board will vote in a new chairperson at its next meeting on Monday. Until then, Mr Cartwright will remain chairman.

Deputy chairman Sam MacDonald told Nor’West News that he would be putting his hand up for the job and wants Mr Cartwright to take over as deputy. “I’m confident I will have the support to be chair, I will be nominating David as my deputy as we make an excellent team,” Mr MacDonald said.

Mr Cartwright was first elected to the board in 2010.

He served as deputy under chairwoman Val Carter during his second term from 2013

until being elected chairman in 2016.

During a city council meeting on Thursday, Mr Cartwright was thanked by Mayor Lianne Dalziel for his time as chairman.

“It’s been great to have you in the role,” she said.