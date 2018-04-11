Clarke selected for NZ team

Taylors Mistake teenage surf lifesaver Louis Clarke has been selected in the 10-strong New Zealand team to compete at the Sanyo Cup in Japan.

The annual international event, which is run by the Japan Lifesaving Association, will take place from June 23-24 in Fukuoka, Japan.

The beach-based competition will be run with the same programme on each day including surf, board, ski and ocean person races, beach flags, sprints and other team events.

Clarke, 16, recently won his first maiden open grade event at the New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships in Gisborne when he powered to victory in the men’s surf race.

Clarke was also named in the national youth development squad following the event.

The New Zealand team for the Sanyo Cup will join teams from Australia, United States, Great Britain, Netherlands, South Africa, Hong Kong and Japan.

The overall winning team will be determined by combined points across the two days of competition.