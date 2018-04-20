Civic Trust joins McLean’s Mansion restoration bid

The Christchurch Civic Trust has got on board with a massive fundraising effort to try and restore the historic McLean’s Mansion.

With 53 rooms, the earthquake-damaged category two heritage building on Manchester St is the largest wooden residential building in the country.

The McLean’s Mansion Charitable Trust was formed in 2016 to try and buy it, as is where is, off the Murray family and restore it. Now the civic trust is getting on board.

Civic trust chairman Chris Kissling said it would launch a campaign at a public meeting next Thursday to help raise the initial $2.5 million needed to buy the property.

Once that was done, it would then look to raise the $7.5-$9 million to restore the building to be used as an art gallery, among other things, he said.

Prof Kissling said the Murray family had agreed to give an interest-free loan of $2.5 million so the McLean’s Mansion Charitable Trust could take ownership of the building and land.

The loan would need to be paid off within three years, he said.

The McLean’s Mansion Charitable Trust needs to take ownership of the site to be able to access the $1.9 million central city landmark heritage grant, which was approved by the city council in 2016, Prof Kissling said.

He said that grant could only be used for the building’s repairs.

Prof Kissling said the McLean’s Mansion Charitable Trust wanted to be able to access that money sooner rather than later so it was not committed elsewhere.

The public meeting is set to be held at the Oxford Terrace Baptist Church where the civic trust would launch the campaign.

Prof Kissling and former McLean’s Mansion Charitable Trust chairman Trevor Lord would speak.

Said Prof Kissling: “This is the last building of its type. We’ve lost so many other heritage buildings post-quake, so we’ve got to go all out to save it. I’d hate to think what happens if we fail.”

While the civic trust had helped raise money for other projects, such as Mona Vale and Mt Vernon Park, this would be the largest, he said.

“It’s a big ask, but given its status as the largest wooden residence in the whole of New Zealand, and probably Australasia, it would seem well worth saving.”

•The public meeting will be held at Oxford Terrace Baptist Church, 286 Oxford Tce, next Thursday from 5.30pm-7pm. Anyone is welcome to attend.