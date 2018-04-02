Church Bay development back on

A resource consent application for a proposed retail complex in Church Bay will be lodged with the city council within the next few weeks, a spokeswoman for planning consultancy Envivo said on Monday.

Spence Developments pushed back the project – originally proposed as a supermarket and 111-space car park, cafe, cinema and four shops – by several months after the community reacted to the look and size of the Marine Drive development.

The group had planned to lodge the resource consent before Christmas but this was delayed following some residents’ misgivings about the car park size, the tilt-slab construction, and the proposed access points to the complex.

Corrugated iron, timber or stone were suggested as alternatives to the proposed construction materials.

Envivo spokeswoman Pia Jackson said she wasn’t authorised to say whether the original plans had been altered in response to the community’s concerns.

Spence Developments is wholly owned by Douglas and Lois Spence of Cashmere.