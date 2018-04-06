Christchurch’s water may be chlorinated for longer, concedes city council

The city council has conceded it will be a “huge challenge” to complete all the repairs needed to make the city’s water status secure again within 12 months.

If the timeframe cannot be met, Christchurch’s water would have to be chlorinated for longer.

City councillors voted in January to temporarily chlorinate the city’s water supply for up to a year to reduce the risk of contamination while 103 below ground wellheads are repaired.

Originally the repair work was hoped to be completed within a year.

But city council city services general manager David Adamson told The Star it would be challenging.

“Given the extent of investigation and scale of work that may be required, it will be a huge challenge to finish it all within 12 months.”

He said if the timeframe could not be met, city councillors would need to vote again in a year’s time to keep chlorinating the water until the repairs are complete.

Mr Adamson said the city council was investigating ways to work within the timeframe, with a report to go to the infrastructure, transport and environment committee next Wednesday with options.

He said staff were working with contractors and the drinking water assessor to get a better understanding of those options.

“This will include whether we look at converting some wellheads to above ground and the methodology to upgrade any infrastructure that must remain underground so it too meets the standard.”

They were also looking at UV treatment at some sites, as it may be more “cost effective” and could be delivered in a more “timely manner,” he said.

Chlorination of parts of the network have already begun.

Brooklands, Kainga and Spencerville started on March 26, followed by Riccarton, Sockburn, Hornby and the northwest this week.

Christchurch lost its “secure” status in December after assessments found below ground wellheads were not sufficiently sealed to prevent surface groundwater contamination.

Originally the city council thought it needed to repair 28 wellheads costing $840,000, but that had since increased to 103. The new cost was unknown.

Mr Adamson said “careful management” of the network was crucial during the repairs.

“Part of the solution may be an element of demand management during high water use periods.”

The final cost of the work would be dependent on what options were chosen, which would vary from site to site, Mr Adamson said.

“At this stage we’re still investigating these options and no final decisions have been made.”

Long term, the city council wants Christchurch’s water to remain untreated.