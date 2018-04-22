Christchurch ‘institutions’ among Riverside tenants

More than 20 tenants for the new Riverside development have been confirmed, with some well-known eateries among them. Bridget Rutherford reports

The “Fergburger of Christchurch”, local institutions and up-and-coming businesses are among the first tenants to be confirmed for the $80 million Riverside complex.

Developer Richard Peebles and business partners Mike Percasky and Kris Inglis are about to start building Riverside at the former Re:START site on the corner of Lichfield St and Oxford Tce.

It will be made up of Riverside Market, with a farmers’ market, food stalls and eateries, and Riverside Lanes, which will have retail and boutique stores.

Both are due to open at the end of the year.

Some of the tenants locked in already have eateries based in Mr Peebles’ other popular development, Little High Eatery, in the McKenzie and Willis complex.

They include Bacon Bros Burgers, Eight Grains, Noodle Monk, Base Woodfired Pizza, and Caribe Latin Kitchen.

Fishmonger, Mediterranean Food Co. and a butcher will take large ground floor spaces in Riverside Market, alongside Cultivate Christchurch.

Other city favourites such as Dimitris Greek Food, award-winning Cashmere Cuisine, Pedro’s House of Lamb, Underground Coffee and Fritz’s Wieners will set up new stores.

Piki Poke, which has just opened in The Crossing, will be in the mix, with Tiki Taco, Steampunk Laboratory, Herba Gourmet, Empire Coffee, Pure Pulp, Malaysia Delights, Sally’s Gourmet and Hikari Sushi Train.

Other foods stalls will include a Turkish bakery, Nepalese, kombucha, a noodle bar, rotisserie, dumplings, crepes and tea.

A cooking school will be established on the first floor.

Hugo Boss will open a store in Riverside Lanes alongside Sergios, Alchemy Equipment and Cosmic.

Mr Peebles said they were “really chuffed” with the calibre of the confirmed tenants.

“We’ve targeted local companies that are doing well. We turned down a lot of the big franchise operations to go with the brands and businesses that have started up.”

He said many had been based at Re:START previously or had eateries at Little High, like Bacon Bros Burgers, which he described as the “Fergburger of Christchurch”.

Others such as Dimitris and Pedro’s House of Lamb were Christchurch “institutions”, he said. “We wanted to get those personalities involved. It’s got to be local and authentic.”

Mr Peebles said they were now looking for fresh fruit and vegetable suppliers, and organic food stalls.

Riverside would be open from 7am-7pm daily, with some late nights.

“We’re planning this to be the new heart of the town,” Mr Peebles said. “We’re hoping to have activities, particularly in summer, two or three times a week.” The group is also developing the former Guthrey Centre site and the Duncans Buildings on High St.