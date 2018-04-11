Christ Church Cathedral letters: ‘It’s an absolute disgrace’

Last week The Star reported overgrown weeds and vegetation on the Christ Church Cathedral site was a “civic disgrace,” with calls to clean it up. Readers respond:

You ask whether the Christ Church Cathedral site should be tidied up. Of course it should! It is a disgrace. A leaf should have been taken out of the Catholics’ book. The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament site in Barbadoes St was tidied up soon after the earthquakes seven years

ago. The Cathedral in the Square, being left open to the elements for seven years, is now a mess inside and outside.

– Peter Banens, Addington

It’s a bloody disgrace. Seven years and $850,000 wasted on Regenerate Christchurch reports, delivery costings, ‘engagement’ whatever that is. It’s a laughing stock, tourists must wonder in amazement why it is still in the state its in. Pathetic health and safety rules/compliance are a handbrake on common sense. Just get on with it !

– John Samson

I think the area around the Cathedral is an absolute disgrace. Months ago when I had overseas visitors in town and we went to look at our very sad Cathedral I was astounded at the weeds and gorse that was growing. I know it is cornered off but weed sprayers have guns that spray a long way and these could have been kept at bay and although broken all around the building at least it would look a little bit loved??

The council or the church surely want a huge rocket to get it tidy. It’s disgusting.

– Gay Goodman

The derelict Christ Church Cathedral site is a disgrace to Christchurch, and does not do brand Christchurch Inc any favours in regards to international and national tourism at all.

The image presented is that Christchurch city is not open for business so no point visiting and no point any sports fixtures or events going to Christchurch. In other words Christchurch is irrelevant. Some effort to tidy the surrounding area would create a different image altogether.

– Robin W Williams

The Cathedral is a mess and I don’t like going near it or bringing visitors when it is such an eyesore. It would only take a few days of hard work (wearing hard hats) to make the grounds look more presentable. It is depressing for the people of Christchurch when it is meant to be uplifting.

– Martin Dixon

As the contentious issue of the Cathedral restoration evolves as a platform of debate and forum of opinion, reality must prevail over not only the cathedral, but the adjoining property. It is ludicrous that an impasse situation seems prevalent between the city council, Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust and Church Property Trustees in respect of the overgrown nature of the Cathedral grounds. Establishing a joint project delivery entity for Cathedral reinstatement is also a strategy encompassing time frames and costing for work in Cathedral Square, while seen as key projects for both Megan Woods and Regenerate Christchurch, do little to address the issue of the unkempt grounds having been realistically termed a civic disaster. To have been such an eyesore for seven years is a retrograde step and does little to encompass the nature of Christchurch as the Garden City for local residents also national and international tourists. Perhaps the bureaucratic status halting this overdue cleanup could be resolved by intervention by such an entity as Citycare with their resources to ensure absolute cleaning of the site to make it visually appealing for many. Within this context the blaze attitude over the entire Cathedral issue is highlighted by the revelation of a major recorded feedback on the reclassification of Denton Park as opposed to interest on Cathedral rebuild.

– Gary Knight, Hoon Hay

I think the Cathedral is a total disgrace not just the church and the square, But to the cenotaph. It has been too long since we have been able to place our poppies and wreathes around the base of the cenotaph. I do know last year a few chosen were permitted to place wreathes on behalf of the citizens and RSA but that was not us. Enough is enough. The damn Cathedral is held together by sufficient bird poo that it is probably able to withstand more earthquakes than my house. If not then put in some containers so we can access our memorial.

– Lois Gage

My husband and I visited the Christ Church Cathedral last year and I was appalled at the state of the grounds around it. Gorse of all things and much, much more. I was ashamed at the sight of it. It’s enough to see the Cathedral deteriorating by the day let alone the area surrounding it. As Christchurch residents, we have not returned to the site. Why would we? Get on with it. Clean it up. PLEASE.

– Sue Gray

