Children play in ‘horror movie’ like basement car park

Concerns have been raised after children were reportedly daring each other to go into an earthquake abandoned underground car park.

Children have been playing in the Sumner’s Cave Rock Apartments, which has been described as “a scene from a horror movie.”

A padlock on the door was broken off and the chain link damaged, allowing people access.

Sumner resident Paul Strangwick raised the issue on the Sumner Community Facebook page last week, warning that children were daring each other to go into the basement.

He said the power was still on with lights flickering and water continually dripping onto the floor and it was like “a scene from a horror movie.”

He and builder Andrew Spencer offered to board up the entrance after body corporate chairman Mike White contacted him on Sunday. It has since been secured.

Mr White confirmed there was power to the basement as it was a reticulated system.

There were also pumps running 24/7 to control the inflow of groundwater from earthquake-damaged sumps underground.

The door has been vandalised at least three times over the past year, which has been “very frustrating,” Mr White said.

“We do our best to keep it as secure as we can, but whoever does it keeps breaking in again.”

Meanwhile the owners of Sumner’s Cave Rock Apartments are expecting the Earthquake Commission to sign-off on a settlement agreement this week.

Mr White said the group had gone into mediation with IAG and EQC on February 20, and signed off on a deal with IAG on February 22 – coincidentally seven years to the day after the February 22, 2011, earthquake. However, they are waiting for EQC to sign the agreement.

“Given that EQC actually drafted the agreement, there’ll be no problem with them doing that.”

The apartments suffered damage in the February and June, 2011, earthquakes and were demolished in late 2012. In 2016, IAG’s offer of the difference between indemnity value, $10 million, and the sum insured, $16 million, was rejected by the body corporate.

The mediation agreement prevented Mr White from disclosing the settlement amount, but he said it involved the two parties paying “a bit more money than they’d wanted to earlier.”

Within the next eight weeks, the body corporate will meet to decide whether to rebuild or sell the property ‘as is, where is’.

Mr White said it was more likely the owners would sell.

“Judging by the responses thus far, most people just want to be rid of the whole problem and move on.”

A resource consent to rebuild the main block of apartments remains in place until January next year, along with architectural plans.

The consent was obtained in 2012/13, based on an understanding with IAG that reinstatement would go ahead, said Mr White.

“When IAG changed their mind, that’s when we got into litigation with them.”