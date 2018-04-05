Canty bowlers aim for gold

It will be an all-Canterbury affair for one team with medal aspirations at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Blackjacks women’s triples team of Mandy Boyd, Katherine Inch and Tayla Bruce know they will have the weight of the nation on them when triples section play starts on Monday.

However, when they bowl for gold, they’ll also be doing it with red and black pride, all hailing from Canterbury.

“For me, I’m really honoured to be able to represent New Zealand alongside such great friends. The experience has been incredible so far and we can only hope to try our best to come back with medals around our necks,” said Bruce.

It is Bruce and Inch’s first Commonwealth Games. Boyd was part of the women’s four which won bronze in Glasgow and was part of the Canterbury women’s team which won the national inter-centre title last month. The trio are all part of the NZ fours team to start section play today. They will be joined in the four by Australian-based Nelson bowler Val Smith.