Butcher a cut above the Aussies

An Upper Riccarton butcher has proven himself to be a cut above his Aussie rivals at an international competition.

Elite Meats owner Corey Winder was named in the all star team at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Northern Ireland.

Mr Winder and his team, the Pure South Sharp Blacks, which includes Woolston butcher Jeremy Garth, finished second in the competition.

He said the challenge started as a “transtasman test match” seven years ago.

The preparation for this year’s World Butchers’ Challenge was intense as the team members met in Auckland every two months for lengthy weekend practices. Mr Winder said coming second against 11 other countries was a “fantastic” result.

“To get second behind Ireland was a huge achievement and to be ahead of Australia is an

even bigger thing for us,” he said.

But Mr Winder admires the Australian team.

“Those guys over there [Australia] are on top of their game, they do a good job,” he said.

“And it just showcases that New Zealand has got some

of the best butchers in the world,” he said.

Mr Winder has been a butcher since the age of 19.