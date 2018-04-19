Brownlee sick of being blamed

Gerry Brownlee says he was always aware botched earthquake repairs could come at a huge financial cost to the Government.

But the former minister of Canterbury earthquake recovery said yesterday the issue was not knowing when the problem would surface or how big it would be.

“We didn’t know how big that issue could be, but that it could arise,” he said.

Mr Brownlee was also minister in charge of the Earthquake Commission under the National Government, which has been bearing the brunt of criticism over the issue.

The Government could face a bill of up to $1 billion to fix the botched repairs.

EQC has revealed 664 “on-sold” homeowners have gone come forward with re-repair issues that have then gone over the EQC $115,000 cap when reassessed. More could be identified. Minister of Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods said she is aware a big bill would be coming, but shifted blame for the “real mess” onto Mr Brownlee’s Government.

“The first legal case on this issue was lodged in May of 2016, and EQC has always known this was going to be an issue when repaired homes started to be sold…Yet when our Government took over, nothing had been done,” she said.

Mr Brownlee said the Government was forced to wait to see how it would arise.

“You’ve got unique problems that have occurred here. We could have said no repairs for five years until the land’s settled..or don’t sell your house…but that would have been unacceptable.”

But he is sick of taking the blame. “I’m sick of throwing my hands up in the air, when they say let’s blame the other guy.”

Dr Woods had ordered the Treasury to forecast exactly how much the bill could be. She and Minister of Justice Andrew Little are looking to fund test cases to find out who is liable.

She said this could take between 12 and 18 months.

“I’ve also asked for urgent advice from EQC on the potential liability to the taxpayer…It’s important we know what this could cost so we can plan for it effectively.”