Botherway finally wins grass kart title

Dunsandel teen racer Kane Botherway has won a New Zealand grass kart title after coming close on three previous occasions.

Kane, 13, won the intermediate class at the New Zealand grass karting champs at the Christchurch Grass Karting Club in Ohoka. After finishing fourth, second and third in previous national championships, Kane cracked the top of the podium this time round.

Eighteen karts were entered in the intermediate grade. The fiercely contested grade saw six karts all vying for a podium finish going into the last heat. Fellow Selwyn racer and Kane’s friend, Jack Nairn, had a nasty spin out in the final race resulting in damage which stopped him from finishing.

Kane drove to victory in the final heat to secure the intermediate class title ahead Blake Finlay in second overall and Hamish Pettigrew third overall.