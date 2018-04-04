Boat shed rebuild underway

There will be a new boat shed in Moncks Bay by late July.

Construction on Christchurch Yacht Club’s new boat shed in Moncks Bay started two weeks ago and it expected to take four months.

Caissons (chambers used for underwater construction) for the roadside piles have been put into the seabed, filled with concrete and had a steel pile embedded inside each one.

And last week, the seaward piles were driven into the seabed.

The roadside piles are embedded between 1.5m and 2.5m into the boulder and mud seabed.

The previous structure was built on jetted wooden piles about 0.5m deep, but the new one has fewer steel piles disturbing the seabed carrying greater spans of decking.

CYC shed and boardwalk project convener Trevor Kite said work is expected to take four months.

“After that stage the public will have access to an open deck area with two 4m wide ramps to the seabed. When funds become available the club will place a boat shed onto the deck.”

The original boat shed was demolished in June 2011, after suffering damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Its rebuild has been complicated by several factors, including the Coastal Pathway.

The deck design includes a new 4m wide footpath along its full length which will become part of the pathway.

“The city council will connect the pathway to this deck at each end and the existing shingle track then becomes available for road widening or landscaping as they see fit,” Mr Kite said.

The new $1.174 million building is about 5m longer and 1m wider than the previous one.

“This is to provide toilet and changing room facilities and to improve storage of longer boats.”

Some $240,000 in funding has come from the city council and $327,595 from the Coastal Pathway project, which will contribute to the extra costs associated with providing for the pathway. The remainder has come from grants the club has raised.

“The club’s plan is for a combined boat shed, deck and boardwalk that has been repositioned seaward to make room for the 4m-wide walkway that the Coastal Pathway Group sort,” said Mr Kite.